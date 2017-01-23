Law enforcement assault bill clears Senate committee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Law enforcement assault bill clears Senate committee

Sen. Jim Hendren Sen. Jim Hendren
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A person who assaults a law enforcement officer may face new penalties under a bill approved Monday by a state Senate committee. 

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senate Bill 20, sponsored by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, during a meeting at the capital in Little Rock. 

Under the bill, a person convicted of assaulting a law enforcement or correctional officer can face either a Class D or a Class Y felony.  Also, people convicted of the crime would be ineligible for at least 17 different jobs including nursing, counseling and an EMT. 

The bill now heads to the full Senate Tuesday. If approved by the Senate, the bill goes to the 100-member House. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:19:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:50:35 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

  • Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:43:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:49:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:45:10 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly