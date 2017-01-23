Law enforcement assault bill clears Senate committee

A person who assaults a law enforcement officer may face new penalties under a bill approved Monday by a state Senate committee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senate Bill 20, sponsored by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, during a meeting at the capital in Little Rock.

Under the bill, a person convicted of assaulting a law enforcement or correctional officer can face either a Class D or a Class Y felony. Also, people convicted of the crime would be ineligible for at least 17 different jobs including nursing, counseling and an EMT.

The bill now heads to the full Senate Tuesday. If approved by the Senate, the bill goes to the 100-member House.

