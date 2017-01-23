FOI bill heads to committee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

FOI bill heads to committee

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

Dash cam video from police officers and vehicles would be exempt from the state's open records law under a bill filed last week.

The bill, House Bill 1248, was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Williams, R-Springdale. According to the bill, any data recorded by police on a body-worn or dash camera that is relevant to a criminal investigation would be exempt from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act until an investigation is over. 

The bill will head to the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Firewood available for Lawrence County residents

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:19:24 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:50:35 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

    A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter. 

  • Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Farmers concerned about rainy weather conditions

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:43:20 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:49:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

    Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-04-27 03:45:10 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly