FOI bill heads to committee

Dash cam video from police officers and vehicles would be exempt from the state's open records law under a bill filed last week.

The bill, House Bill 1248, was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Williams, R-Springdale. According to the bill, any data recorded by police on a body-worn or dash camera that is relevant to a criminal investigation would be exempt from disclosure under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act until an investigation is over.

The bill will head to the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

