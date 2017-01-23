Sex offender bill heads to Senate committee

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter.
A project this spring may keep some Lawrence County families warm this fall and winter.
Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.
Local Region 8 farmers are a bit on edge ahead of the rainy weather in the forecast for the next few days.
One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department.
One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department.
A worldwide publication will be taking a look at an interesting part of Jackson County history, helping people learn more about that history.
A worldwide publication will be taking a look at an interesting part of Jackson County history, helping people learn more about that history.
According to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley, Jonesboro firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in the 2200 block of Sistine Chapel Road in southwest Jonesboro.
According to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley, Jonesboro firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in the 2200 block of Sistine Chapel Road in southwest Jonesboro.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.