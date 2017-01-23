Sex offender bill heads to Senate committee

A state Senate committee is scheduled on Tuesday to take up a bill that would ban certain sex offenders from entering a public school campus.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana. Under the bill, sex offenders who are listed as Level 3 or Level 4 would be banned from knowingly entering a public school campus.

However, the sex offender would be allowed on campus if they are attending a graduation ceremony; walk on campus when school is not in session, deliver food, medicine or personal items if the items are taken directly to the school office; or attending a parent-teacher conference.



