Sex offender bill heads to Senate committee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Sex offender bill heads to Senate committee

Sen. Jimmy Hickey (Source: Arkansas State Senate) Sen. Jimmy Hickey (Source: Arkansas State Senate)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A state Senate committee is scheduled on Tuesday to take up a bill that would ban certain sex offenders from entering a public school campus. 

The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss Senate Bill 32, sponsored by Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana. Under the bill, sex offenders who are listed as Level 3 or Level 4 would be banned from knowingly entering a public school campus. 

However, the sex offender would be allowed on campus if they are attending a graduation ceremony; walk on campus when school is not in session, deliver food, medicine or personal items if the items are taken directly to the school office; or attending a parent-teacher conference. 
 

