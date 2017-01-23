Non-profit keeps 100% of proceeds through new fundraising method

The Fraternal Order of Police can now keep 100% of the proceeds they raise through a new method of fundraising.

“In the past, we have always used an outside company that would take a large percentage of our donations,” said Nathan Coleman, FOP president. “Now that we are fundraising strictly through us, we can keep all of our donations in-house.”

Coleman said since he has been president, he has seen companies take as much as 70% of the donations they’ve received. Now, without a third party, they can bring in more funds for their community events, the welfare of officers and better working conditions.

“We hope to increase many training classes such as stepping up medical training and so forth that would better equip officers,” said Coleman.

Coleman said the new way for people to donate can be found on their website at www.jonesborofop.org where they are always looking for more sponsors.

Coleman also said with more funds they can improve their annual events such as the Shop with a Cop event or the Fishing Derby.

“We are taking baby steps with this new way of fundraising, but if all goes well, we hope to make more events for the community,” said Coleman.

Coleman said he is happy this new feature is up and running on their website because before, it was hard encouraging people to donate, knowing their money wasn’t going to the cause they wanted.

“I know personally if I want to donate something I'd rather see it just stay here and see it go for what it is intended so now hopefully moving forward we can continue this and hopefully it works out well,” said Coleman.

Coleman said they currently have one sponsor but still have 23 spots to fill so if you are interested in being a partner sponsor, a major sponsor, an event sponsor or a supporter, visit their website.

