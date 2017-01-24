Names released in overnight shooting

Police are investigating an early-morning shooting at an apartment complex and have released the names of the two victims.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1200-block of Links Circle around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after a 21-year-old man, identified as Chancellor Vent, was shot. Another man, 21-year-old Cody Beliew, was listed as a victim but was not injured in the case.

According to Jonesboro police, officers found the two men with one of them suffering from gunshot wounds to the "upper extremities."

The victims told Detective Vic Brooks they were sitting in a vehicle when a dark-colored car pulled behind them.

Two men got out of the car and approached them offering to sell them marijuana.

Those suspects reportedly got into the back seat of the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, robbed the victims, and fired "several rounds".

Vent was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to a Memphis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JPD.

There was no description of the suspects in the latest news release from police.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Det. Brooks at (870) 935-6710 or Crimestoppers at (870) 935-7867 (935-STOP).

