Natl. Guard reacts after state employee's controversial post

The National Guard is reacting to one of its guard members and former state employee’s post slamming women’s equality and touting gay jokes.

Hunter Hatcher served as the Arkansas State Treasurer’s Outreach Coordinator. He resigned from his position on Monday.

According to KATV, Hatcher is currently at Fort Bliss, Texas awaiting deployment to Africa.

Hatcher is already facing consequences with the National Guard for his posts.

Arkansas Army National Guard Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Joel Lynch said Hatcher has lost his computer and phone privileges.

Lynch told KATV that Hatcher should not have made those posts and he knew the policies.

"It's very clear when we have training on this every year, we have policies and they’re posted on all of the facilities that we're at so it's not a mystery that we feel this way,” Lynch told KATV.

To read more about this story, including a statement Arkansas Treasurer Dennis Milligan, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android