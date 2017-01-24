2 injured in shooting, 2 suspects wanted

Police are searching for two suspects after an early-morning shooting in Searcy.

Searcy Police Dept. Public Information Officer Terri Lee states officers were called to the 400-block of Meadowlake Circle around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for shots fired.

Officers found a vehicle leaving the scene with a gunshot victim in the passenger seat. They were escorted to a hospital.

According to Lee, 23-year-old Kershon Davis received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury. Officers also found Christian Vaughn, 19, who said he was grazed by a bullet in the lower calf.

One tenant at the apartments told police a bullet went through her wall and ended up on the inside of the apartment.

Right now, police are searching for two suspects, a white male and a black male, last seen leaving the area in a gray passenger car. The make and model were not immediately known.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android