Companies submit bids to study War Memorial Stadium's future

The future of War Memorial Stadium remains up in the air but a new study could provide more guidance as to what its future could be.

According to KARK-TV, two out-of-state companies have submitted bids to conduct a study.

The study will examine what’s working, what’s not, and what could be done to keep the stadium open and a part of Arkansas.

According to KARK’s report, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said the stadium won’t go anywhere.

"It's a fixture, and this is really about maintaining the viability of it as an asset for central Arkansas,” spokesman Jake Bleed told KARK.

The governor has proposed moving the facility under the control of the Department of Parks and Tourism.

