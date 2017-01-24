NAFA offering low-cost shot clinic

Northeast Arkansans for Animals (NAFA) wants to make it easier for low-income pet owners to care for their four-legged friends.

From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, NAFA will host a shot clinic at Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland.

All shots will cost $10 each. The clinic will also offer heartworm testing for $15 per dog.

The clinic is offered to low-income, disabled, unemployed, and the elderly. Also, the pet must not have seen a veterinarian within the last 12 months.

Call the NAFA at (870) 932-1955 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android