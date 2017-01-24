Sheriff's office warning businesses of suspected forger

The White County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses not to accept checks from a Bradford man.

They’ve issued an arrest warrant for Ronnie Earl Sexton, 42.

He’s suspected in at least 10 cases of writing and forging hot checks in Searcy, according to a sheriff’s office social media post.

He’s also accused of passing at least one forged check in White County.

According to investigators, Sexton uses his own name on the checks. He also uses the business names of “A Touch Above” and “Quality Builders.”

The sheriff’s office says the checks are written on closed accounts and should not be accepted as payment.

Anyone with information on Sexton’s whereabouts should call the WCSO at 501-279-6279.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android