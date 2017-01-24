JPD asks for residents' help after series of car break-ins

After a series of car break-ins in North Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Police Department hopes residents in the area can help.

Region 8 News walked up and down Sandino Drive with Detective Mike McCanless Tuesday.

McCanless said in the last several weeks the number of break-ins on the street has significantly increased.

McCanless knocked on doors and spoke with those who live in the area in hopes of finding out if anyone had any information related to the recent car break-ins.

If someone wasn't home, a letter was left in the door that informed residents of whom to call with information and how to keep their valuables safe.

“People that may not know they have evidence or have seen something that involved, they'll be educated on what's going on,” McCanless said. “And something will click and they'll say hey oh that was important.”

Detective McCanless said canvassing door to door has worked in the past.

“We have had instances where citizens call in and they give us tips because they are looking for stuff they wouldn’t normally be because we are out here letting them know what’s going on,” McCanless said.

Beyond making an arrest, McCanless said doing this also helps inform people of the crimes going on near their homes.

The letter gives tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of such crimes.

The tips include locking all vehicle doors, calling police for any suspicious activity, taking specific mental notes of anything seen, and not leaving any valuables inside vehicles, namely purses, wallets, guns, and money.

If you have any information that can help Jonesboro police, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP or contact McCanless at mmccanless@jonesboro.org.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android