Naked woman arrested on multiple charges

Deputies arrested a woman Monday night after they say she stripped off all her clothes and broke into a house.

Summer Marie Jones, 40, of Alma is charged with residential burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said a woman came home around 10:48 p.m. to find Jones, naked, in her house on Ravenwood.

The woman said Jones came out of her bedroom and began throwing various items.

According to Montgomery, Jones broke all of the mirrors in the bedroom and threw several pieces of electronics onto the floor, causing at least $1,000 in damage.

Jones then ran out of the house and got into the woman’s pickup truck.

Montgomery said Jones threw the woman’s purse and a soft drink at the victim before jumping out and running to a nearby home.

At the second house, Jones banged on the door and asked that owner for help, Montgomery said. That’s where Deputy Craig Gates found her when he responded to the scene.

He arrested Jones and took her to the Baxter County Detention Center where she remains in lieu of a $50,000 awaiting a Jan. 26 circuit court appearance.

Montgomery said Jones, who is also known as Summer Overmyer, appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

