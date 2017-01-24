Report: Kroger wants to add 10K workers

Another large grocery retailer wants to hire thousands more.

According to CNNMoney, Kroger announced Monday the company plans to add 10,000 more employees.

Those jobs would range from part-time clerks and cashiers to department heads and assistant store managers, a spokesman said in the article.

Kroger added 12,000 employees in 2016 and has added more than 86,000 jobs over the past eight years, CNNMoney states.

