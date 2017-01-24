Semi-truck overturns near train tracks

A turn taken too fast is the cause of a semi-truck toppling over Tuesday morning, according to a sheriff.

Cross County Sheriff J.R. Smith tells Region 8 News the truck was in Hickory Ridge around 5:15 a.m. traveling north on Highway 49.

Smith says the truck driver then tried to turn too quickly onto Highway 42 causing it to fall over near some railroad tracks.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android