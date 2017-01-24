Woman accused of leaving young children home alone

Police arrested a Jonesboro woman Monday after they say she left two young children home alone.

A Department of Human Services agent discovered the children, ages 2 and 6, during a visit to the School Street home of 24-year-old Kamesha S. Quinn.

According to the initial incident report, the agent told Officer Garrett Thomason that DHS had an “open case” on Quinn and that they had been unable to locate her.

The agent said that they were unable to contact anyone at the house, but that the “children were crying and looking out the window at them.”

When he attempted to get someone to answer the door, Thomason stated a boy looked at him through the window blinds, then quickly shut them.

While waiting for a keyholder to arrive and let them, Quinn arrived at the scene.

Thomason’s report stated Quinn seemed angry at his and the agent’s presence.

“I asked if there was anyone else in the residence,” Thomason stated. “But she [Quinn] ignored me and walked inside.”

Again, Thomason asked if anyone was in the home, to which Quinn reportedly answered that “nobody else was in the residence or watching the children.”

Thomason arrested Quinn on two counts of child endangerment and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center.

