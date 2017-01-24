A-State to host first TEDx presentation

Nine speakers will participate in Arkansas State University’s first TEDx presentation.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Dr.

Claudio Eduardo Pinto, an instructor in Spanish and the TEDx organizer, said the presentation’s theme will be “Results May Vary.”

“This re-appropriated colloquialism encompasses the idea that each TEDx experience is wholly individual,” Pinto was quoted as saying in a news release from A-State. “Results will vary greatly from this think tank of innovation.”

Speakers scheduled to participate are Brett Dush, David Ware, David White, Jim Gunnell, Fabricio Medina-Bolivar, Reagan Williams, John Norris, Melissa Wilkinson, and Kirsten Hazelwood. Information on the speakers can be found on the TEDx website.

