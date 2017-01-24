Inmates accused of hiding pills in socks - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Inmates accused of hiding pills in socks

Joseph Paul Smith (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Joseph Paul Smith (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
Seth A. Withrow (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office) Seth A. Withrow (Source: Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
BAXTER COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Two inmates face new charges after a jailer reported finding drugs in their socks, Baxter County authorities said Tuesday.

Joseph Paul Smith, 28, of Mountain Home and Seth Andrew Withrow, 27, of Midway are each charged with furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles; and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said a jailer “observed suspicious activity inside a holding cell and went in to check two inmates confined together there.”

During a search of the two men, the jailer reportedly found clonazepam and alprazolam pills hidden in the men’s socks.

Montgomery said it is not known who smuggled the drugs into the jail.

Smith has been locked up since Jan. 11 on other drug charges and a probation violation. Withrow has been in jail since Jan. 22 for a probation violation and a court-mandated sentence.

Both men remain at the Baxter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond for the new charges, awaiting a Jan. 26 circuit court appearance.

