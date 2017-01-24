Delta Awards nominees announced - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Delta Awards nominees announced

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Several Region 8 businesses and events will be honored for promoting tourism in Eastern Arkansas.

The 17th annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at the Cooper Alumni Center on the Arkansas State University campus, 2600 Alumni Blvd.

The evening will begin with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and awards ceremony at 7.

Categories and finalists are:

Media Support Award

  • Richard Benson, The Morning Show, KXJK/KBFC Radio, Forrest City, St. Francis County
  • Terry Hawkins, Editor, Dumas Clarion, Desha County
  • KASU Bluegrass Monday, Craighead and Greene Counties

Hospitality Award

  • Delta Resort, McGehee, Desha County
  • Raymond Willie, Pillow-Thompson House, Helena, Phillips County
  • Rhoda’s Hot Tamales, Lake Village, Chicot County

Entrepreneur Award

  • City Market, Piggott, Clay County
  • Edwardian Inn, Helena, Phillips County
  • Shelby’s Sweet Corn, Marked Tree, Poinsett County

Tourism/Promotion Support Award

  • Friends of the Historic White River Bridge, Clarendon, Monroe County
  • Lights of the Delta, Blytheville, Mississippi County
  • Main Street Helena, Phillips County

Festival/Event of the Year

  • Big River Crossing, West Memphis, Crittenden County
  • Tinkerfest, ASU Museum, Craighead County
  • Writing Retreat for Veterans, Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, Piggott, Clay County

Boot Strap Award

  • “Life on the Mississippi,” Delta Gateway Museum, Blytheville, Mississippi County
  • Our Lady of the Lake Altar Society Annual Spaghetti Dinner, Lake Village, Chicot County
  • Christmas in the Park Lighting Ceremony, Marianna Chamber of Commerce, Lee County

Cultural Heritage Award

  • Front Porch Blues Bash, Helena, Phillips County
  • Parkin Archeological State Park, Cross County
  • Seark Concert Association Smarts Program, Monticello, Drew County

Outstanding Member Award: To be announced

Tourism Person of the Year: To be announced

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person or $200 for a table of eight.

For information on ticket availability, contact Gretchen Sacotnik, 870-573-6751 or email Gretchen.sacotnik@arkansas.gov.

The event is sponsored by the Arkansas Delta Byways, which is located on the A-State campus, with support from the Greater Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce.

