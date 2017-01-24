Delta Awards nominees announced

Several Region 8 businesses and events will be honored for promoting tourism in Eastern Arkansas.

The 17th annual Delta Awards recognizing tourism achievement will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at the Cooper Alumni Center on the Arkansas State University campus, 2600 Alumni Blvd.

The evening will begin with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and awards ceremony at 7.

Categories and finalists are:

Media Support Award

Richard Benson, The Morning Show, KXJK/KBFC Radio, Forrest City, St. Francis County

Terry Hawkins, Editor, Dumas Clarion, Desha County

KASU Bluegrass Monday, Craighead and Greene Counties

Hospitality Award

Delta Resort, McGehee, Desha County

Raymond Willie, Pillow-Thompson House, Helena, Phillips County

Rhoda’s Hot Tamales, Lake Village, Chicot County

Entrepreneur Award

City Market, Piggott, Clay County

Edwardian Inn, Helena, Phillips County

Shelby’s Sweet Corn, Marked Tree, Poinsett County

Tourism/Promotion Support Award

Friends of the Historic White River Bridge, Clarendon, Monroe County

Lights of the Delta, Blytheville, Mississippi County

Main Street Helena, Phillips County

Festival/Event of the Year

Big River Crossing, West Memphis, Crittenden County

Tinkerfest, ASU Museum, Craighead County

Writing Retreat for Veterans, Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, Piggott, Clay County

Boot Strap Award

“Life on the Mississippi,” Delta Gateway Museum, Blytheville, Mississippi County

Our Lady of the Lake Altar Society Annual Spaghetti Dinner, Lake Village, Chicot County

Christmas in the Park Lighting Ceremony, Marianna Chamber of Commerce, Lee County

Cultural Heritage Award

Front Porch Blues Bash, Helena, Phillips County

Parkin Archeological State Park, Cross County

Seark Concert Association Smarts Program, Monticello, Drew County

Outstanding Member Award: To be announced

Tourism Person of the Year: To be announced

The event is open to the public. Tickets are $30 per person or $200 for a table of eight.

For information on ticket availability, contact Gretchen Sacotnik, 870-573-6751 or email Gretchen.sacotnik@arkansas.gov.

The event is sponsored by the Arkansas Delta Byways, which is located on the A-State campus, with support from the Greater Jonesboro Chamber of Commerce.

