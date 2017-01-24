Two killed in crash near Marmaduke - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Two killed in crash near Marmaduke

MARMADUKE, AR (KAIT) -

Two people were killed in a crash near Marmaduke Tuesday afternoon.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, David Nolen, 48, of Marmaduke and Stadford Mace, 29, of Edwards, MS were killed in the crash.

The crash happened when Nolen hit the rear of an unknown vehicle. Nolen’s vehicle then crossed the centerline and hit the vehicle driven by Mace head-on.

The condition of the occupants of other vehicle is unknown at this time.

Weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The Greene County Rescue Squad, Marmaduke Fire Department, and Greene County Sheriff's Department assisted Arkansas State Police in the wreck.

