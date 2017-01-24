Farmer named administrator at St. Bernards Clopton Clinic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Farmer named administrator at St. Bernards Clopton Clinic

Carole Farmer (Source: St. Bernards) Carole Farmer (Source: St. Bernards)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Carole Farmer has been named administrator at St. Bernards Clopton Clinic.

A native of Palestine, AR, Farmer served as assistant administrator at the clinic from July 2006 until she assumed administrator responsibilities earlier this month.

She holds both Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science degrees in accounting from Arkansas State University.

According to a news release from St. Bernards, Farmer is a Certified Medical Practice Executive and is an active member of the Arkansas Medical Group Managers Association.

She has also served as an adjunct professor of managerial accounting at A-State.

She and her husband, Alec Farmer, have four daughters.

