“Acre of Hope” helps feed hungry Region 8 families

Acre of Hope happens on Thursday, January 26. (Source: Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas)

Jeramy Richey counts himself lucky. He raises crops that help to feed the world.

When he was asked to chair the “Acre of Hope” event happening Thurs., Jan. 26, Richey said yes.

“It’s a way for people in the agricultural industry in Northeast Arkansas to give back,” Richey said. “These communities have been very good to us in agriculture. We’ve decided, with “Acre of Hope,” that farmers feed the world. We think it’s a good idea for farmers to help the needy in our communities.”

The second annual “Acre of Hope” happens from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. Last year’s event successfully surpassed its goal and raised over 250,000 meals for those struggling with hunger.

“We actually exceeded our goal last year,” Mary Beasley, Development Officer for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas said. “We raised close to about $60,000 last year. This year, we’re on track to have a successful event.”

Beasley organized the very first “Acre of Hope” in Jonesboro last year.

“Myself and a group of volunteers, we actually went down to Dewitt, Arkansas and followed and learned about a similar event that they had,” Beasley said. “We had been looking for a similar event that the Food Bank here could put on for the community. We went down (there) and found the ag community wanted to work with us more.”

Tickets for the first “Acre of Hope” were a sell-out.

“We’re hoping to sell out again this year,” Beasley said. “We’ll have a silent and a live auction. We do have a lot of things for the farmers. Seed and chemicals and things they use. Duck hunts and fun things like that.”

The evening is sponsored by Farm Bureau and Ritter Communications.

For tickets, contact Mary Beasley at 870-932-3663.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android