Man faces 300 counts of child porn following months-long investigation

FULTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A months-long child porn investigation by Arkansas State Police resulted in the arrest of a Fulton County man on 300 counts of child pornography.

The investigation started in September 2016. A special agent with Arkansas State Police said Yahoo, Inc. contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a user, later identified as William Odell Smith, had uploaded 71 files of child pornography to a Flickr account.

An affidavit for Smith’s arrest states between Nov. 17, 2016, and Dec. 10, 2016, NCMEC received five additional cyber tips regarding 75 images of “apparent child exploitation images.”

Judge Jim Short signed a search warrant for Smith’s house on Jan. 19. Inside Smith’s home, Arkansas State Police and the Salem Police Department found an Apple iPad and three phones.

An examination of the iPad turned up more than 150 child porn images, along with “an unknown amount of videos” containing child abuse material.

During a Mirandized interview, police say Smith admitted to uploading sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18. Smith also allegedly told police that he often shared the child porn images.

Smith was charged with 300 felony counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

