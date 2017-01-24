JPD Parking Enforcement officer recovering after being hit by ca - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD Parking Enforcement officer recovering after being hit by car

(Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An accident involving a pedestrian shut down parts of downtown Jonesboro Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, Kim Lochner, a parking attendant who works with the Jonesboro Police Department's parking enforcement, was struck at the intersection of Union and Washington.

The accident occurred when a 2015 Toyota 4 Runner turned eastbound onto Washington, hitting Lochner.

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

Lochner was taken by Medic One to St. Bernards Medical Center due to her injuries.

According to the Downtown Jonesboro Association's Facebook page, Lochner is expected recover and will be back working in downtown in a few weeks.

The Downtown Jonesboro Association reminds people of how busy downtown is and to be mindful of pedestrians walking around.

