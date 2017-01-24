Woman arrested after chasing, stabbing man with knife - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman arrested after chasing, stabbing man with knife

Candice Isable (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Candice Isable (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville police arrested a woman after they say she chased a man with a knife and stabbed him in the back.

According to a police report, it happened Jan. 23 around 10:05 p.m. in the 100-block of W. Magnolia Street.

An officer saw 33-year-old Larry Williams running down the 700-block of N. 2nd Street stating that he had been stabbed.

Williams said he called his live-in girlfriend, 20-year-old Candace Isable, by his ex-girlfriend's name, prompting her to go into the kitchen and chase him with a knife before stabbing him in the back.

The officer went to the home and approached Isable, who claimed Williams hit her with a chair and hit her before running. 

The report states there were lacerations on Isable's forearm. 

After investigating, the officer noticed all the chairs in the household were stacked, and nothing was out of place.

According to a witness, Isable grabbed a kitchen knife, chased Williams, then claimed she overheard Isable say that she would intentionally hurt herself.

The officer arrested Isable and charged her with third-degree battery.

