Missouri company awarded bid on new Paragould bypass

Six bids for the Highway 412/49 western bypass in Greene County have been considered by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, and one company was chosen.

AHTD opened up bids for the 5.175 mile stretch of roadway on Jan. 18, and Dumey Contracting, Inc. of Benton, Missouri was chosen to complete the project.

The eastern 412/49 bypass opened in 2015, but initial plans to divert traffic off Highways 412 and 49 started nearly 20 years ago.

Contractor prices came in anywhere from $12.7 million to $17.5 million.

Questions were submitted to the highway department regarding the project before the bids went out. Some of the questions center around the removal and disposal of buildings in the right of way of the bypass.

AHTD explained that if the buildings are still in the right of way when the contractor is issued a work order, it will be up to the contractor to remove the building.

Dumey Contracting, Inc. will have 300 working days to complete the contract.

