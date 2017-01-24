Missouri company awarded bid on new Paragould bypass - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Missouri company awarded bid on new Paragould bypass

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Six bids for the Highway 412/49 western bypass in Greene County have been considered by the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, and one company was chosen.

AHTD opened up bids for the 5.175 mile stretch of roadway on Jan. 18, and Dumey Contracting, Inc. of Benton, Missouri was chosen to complete the project.

The eastern 412/49 bypass opened in 2015, but initial plans to divert traffic off Highways 412 and 49 started nearly 20 years ago.

Contractor prices came in anywhere from $12.7 million to $17.5 million.

Questions were submitted to the highway department regarding the project before the bids went out. Some of the questions center around the removal and disposal of buildings in the right of way of the bypass.

AHTD explained that if the buildings are still in the right of way when the contractor is issued a work order, it will be up to the contractor to remove the building.

Dumey Contracting, Inc. will have 300 working days to complete the contract.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Store owner waits as water rises

    Store owner waits as water rises

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:30:39 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:23:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

    There are not many businesses inside the area of Highway 63 in Lawrence County that is closed but one is Heard’s Market.

  • City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    City faces tough road but residents are optimistic

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:29:20 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:10 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:10:23 GMT
    Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)Barricades could be seen in Pocahontas Wednesday after flooding in the region. (Source: KAIT)

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

    However, city officials said Wednesday they plan to start Thursday on a slow, arduous path back to rebuilding. 

  • Woman cited in dog bite case

    Woman cited in dog bite case

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-05-04 01:22:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:55 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:55:25 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    A 15-year-old girl was bitten Tuesday by a dog and a local woman now faces several citations in connection with the case, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly