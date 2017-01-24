Craighead County braces for courthouse changes

Several residents in eastern Craighead County are curious about how they will do business at the county courthouse in Lake City.

According to Judge Ed Hill, for years, employees at the courthouse have been able to handle jobs from filing court cases to assessing property.

But there's a question if that's the best way to operate.

Judge Hill said a recent proposal may assign jobs to each employee so they can assist immediately, instead of the employees doing all the work that's currently assigned individually.

"Many residents have been happy with the work that's been done, but don't like the changes," Hill said.

However, Judge Hill said current employees will be trained by elected officials on board.

"One of two persons we're looking at hiring has worked for the county previously," Hill said. "They're kind of familiar with the county, so it would be beneficial."

Hill also said they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding, which is a nonbinding agreement between two or more parties outlining the terms and details of an understanding, including each parties requirements and responsibilities.

"We talked to a couple of elected officials who were here this morning while we were signing papers," he said. "The ones that we talked to this morning were on board to sign an MOU. Last night one of them wasn't able to attend the meeting but the other one is on board to sign the MOU."

Scott Ellington, prosecuting attorney for the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas, is currently working on the memorandum.

Hill said the county plans to approve it by the end of the week.

