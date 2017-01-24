Trial dates set for two suspects in Quintana murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Trial dates set for two suspects in Quintana murder case

(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office) (Source: Greene Co. Sheriff's Office)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Two suspects in the Stacy Quintana murder case had their trial dates set for at a court appearance Wednesday.

Darrell Swan's trial is set to begin on Feb. 6.

Charles Quintana's pre-motion trial will begin April 20, with the jury trial slated to begin May 8.

The trial dates come after both Stacy Keplinger and Tracy Stone pleaded guilty to the murder.

Charles Quintana faces charges of capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and first-degree battery. Swan also faces numerous charges.

According to Arkansas State Police, Quintana admitted in an interview to the murder and told police he and his wife had been separated and that he was upset over the relationship.

Court documents show Keplinger told police she shot and killed Stacy Quintana at a grocery store in Lorado, as well as stabbing another man with a paring knife.

