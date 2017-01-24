Man says transmission problems caused his car to roll into gas station

A man was cited by Jonesboro police Monday night after his car crashed into a gas station at the intersection of Caraway and Parker roads.

The man told Jonesboro police that he pulled into a parking spot at the Exxon. He explained that he placed the vehicle in neutral because his transmission was torn up and it wouldn't allow him to shift it into park.

The man then told police when he got out of the car, it jumped the parking curb and hit one of the large windows in the front of the gas station.

The man was cited for no insurance and failure to register a vehicle. However, the owner of the gas station said he did not wish to press charges against the man.

The man's friend brought a trailer to the gas station to pick up the vehicle.

