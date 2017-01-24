A Better Region 8: 'Momentum Jonesboro' group looking past the s - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A Better Region 8: 'Momentum Jonesboro' group looking past the status quo

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)

It's no secret that here in Region 8 we have a great quality of life. 

Low cost of living, strong educational opportunities and an unemployment rate that is below the national average are all things we have going for us. But there is always room for improvement and if we want things to be better, we have to look past the status quo, even when things are going well.

In other words, we have to find ways to keep the momentum going.

One Jonesboro group is working to lure more higher-paying jobs to Region 8.  "Momentum Jonesboro" which is part of Jonesboro Unlimited, is raising millions of dollars for marketing campaigns, workforce development, and quality of life improvements.

Their goal is to create 2,500 jobs that pay $42,000 or more.

According to Region 8 News media partner "Talk Business and Politics," the group already has raised $2.2 million in private investments from 31 different companies. The goal is $3.7 million.

This is a win-win for all of Region 8. More jobs mean more personal opportunity, a better quality of life, more tax dollars and healthier local businesses.

If your goal is to have a good job making $42,000 or more, know that there are people out there fighting for you.

I commend Momentum Jonesboro and Jonesboro Unlimited for striving to achieve constantly greater goals. Achieving the goal of 2,500 jobs impacts the greater good by giving all of us a chance to at opportunity, and it makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

