System upgrades to benefit emergency personnel, citizens

The Poinsett County sheriff believes Marked Tree emergency personnel will soon be able to better serve their community.

On Tuesday, a North Little Rock company install a new radio system in the city’s emergency vehicles.

According to Marked Tree Assistant Fire Chief Allen Hicks, for two years police, fire and EMS crews have had issues with their radio system, in some cases raising major safety concerns.

“There was a time I was working a wreck in Payneway and tried hollering for help, but no one could hear me over the radio,” Hicks said. “I had to run all the way back to the fire truck to get in touch with someone. Sometimes we’ve had to use our cell phones to get in contact.”

With the newly installed Motorola Turbo digital system, the city will have overall better communication with each other.

Sheriff Kevin Molder said not only will the City of Marked Tree’s system upgrade benefit its town, but Poinsett County as a whole.

“It will be better as far as communicating with our deputies,” Molder said. “Our deputies will be able to communicate with their officers and vice versa. Any time you have an effective radio system, the citizens of Poinsett County benefits from it because it allows our agency and other agencies to respond quicker and to serve them better.”

Hicks added the system should be up and going by the end of the week.

