Commission approves site plan for 271 apartments near Sage Meadows

The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved a site plan to construct 271 new apartment units near Sage Meadows Tuesday afternoon.

The units will be Phase II of The Reserve at Sage Meadows. The Reserve is not part of Sage Meadows, but access to the multifamily development comes through the upper-class neighborhood.

The commission narrowly approved plans for Phase I in 2013. Phase I has 41 apartment units. During that meeting, numerous people showed up in opposition of the multifamily development.

In the end, chairperson Lonnie Roberts, Jr. gave the tie-breaking vote in favor of the site plan.

Fast forward to 2017, and the commission meeting went much differently. Though Phase II calls for more than six times the number of apartment units, only one person submitted a letter of opposition, citing issues with traffic flow and quality of life. No one at the meeting spoke out against the development.

This time, the site plan gained unanimous approval from the commission. The land, which was annexed into the city under an R3 zoning 20 years ago, is zoned for multifamily use.

Don Parker co-owns the land with Ray Osment. At the meeting, Parker said after two years of negotiations, they've been able to reach an agreement to purchase property that lies northeast of The Reserve. In the future, Parker said they plan to construct amenities for residents of The Reserve and Deerfield Crossing there.

Plans to build an entrance off Macedonia Road are also planned for the future.

