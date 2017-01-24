Locals concerned for children's safety on School Street - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Locals concerned for children's safety on School Street

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
CARAWAY, AR (KAIT) -

Residents living on School Street in Caraway are concerned about speeders in the area.

Mayor Barry Riley said officers have turned their attention to clocking the area after the city heard several complaints about speeding.

So far, Caraway police have not come across anyone going unusually fast; however, Riley said it is impossible for police to target School Street 24/7.

Paul Martin, who has called School Street home for many years, said cars fly through stop signs in an area where many children play.

“When school is out, there’s always a bunch of kids up and down this street,” Martin said. “They’ll ride bicycles, skateboards, and in the summer time it’s loaded down with kids.”

The heavy presence of kids and the number of speeders he has seen is concerning to Martin.

“I worry about them running over some of these kids,” Martin said. “These kids, they don't watch you know, they don't watch for traffic. They're just playing and not paying attention to what's going on around them.”

Martin hopes the increased police presence in the area will keep speeders away. So far, he has seen some improvement.

Riley said the city plans to discuss ways to minimize speeding issues. 

