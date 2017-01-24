Man arrested after another man hit with vehicle

One man was arrested after another accused him of intentionally hitting him with a vehicle.

The incident happened in the 5400-block of County Road 912 Tuesday around 6 p.m.

According to a report from the Craighead County Sheriff's Department, 53-year-old Ronald Deaton was already en route to a Jonesboro hospital as deputies arrived.

Deputy Bobby Swan stated in the report he spoke with the driver, Joseph Sheldon Seymour, 36, of Jonesboro.

Seymour said he was pulling around the driveway when he saw Deaton walking across and stopped for him. He then said Deaton jumped onto the front of his truck to make it appear he was hit.

The deputy found clothing and a cane in front of Seymour's vehicle.

Swan also spoke with Seymour's wife who was inside a residence when the crash happened.

She told the deputy they had been "having problems living with Deaton." The woman noted the men had not spoken to each other the entire day.

Also, she believed Deaton would not have been able to jump onto the vehicle due to health issues, including metal rods placed in his back.

Upon talking with the victim at the hospital, Deaton said he was walking across the driveway to his camper when Seymour pulled around, accelerated, and hit him.

It was stated in the report that Deaton had sustained injuries to his face, elbows, and hands. He also complained of back and neck pains while at the hospital.

Deaton claimed Seymour backed up, got out, and told him "he should have left when he told him to," according to the incident report.

Seymour was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

He faces a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member.

