Local police officer dismissed from duties following meeting

A Cardwell city official confirmed a police officer was relieved of his duties Monday night after a special meeting.

According to City Clerk Melissa Herndon, the council voted to dismiss Richard Lyell of his police duties.

Herndon said in September 2016, Lyell resigned from the city’s chief of police position.

Region 8 News is waiting to receive minutes from the meeting.

Herndon said those will not be released until 72 hours after the meeting.

Region 8 News will request the document again on Friday morning.

