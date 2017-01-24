Local police officer dismissed from duties following meeting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Local police officer dismissed from duties following meeting

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CARDWELL, MO (KAIT) -

A Cardwell city official confirmed a police officer was relieved of his duties Monday night after a special meeting. 

According to City Clerk Melissa Herndon, the council voted to dismiss Richard Lyell of his police duties.

Herndon said in September 2016, Lyell resigned from the city’s chief of police position.

Region 8 News is waiting to receive minutes from the meeting.

Herndon said those will not be released until 72 hours after the meeting.

Region 8 News will request the document again on Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Arkansas executes Williams

    Arkansas executes Williams

    Friday, April 28 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:11:12 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:13:49 GMT
    Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)

    According to the Associated Press, Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999.

    According to the Associated Press, Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999.

  • Greene Co. Courthouse approves bid for gutters

    Greene Co. Courthouse approves bid for gutters

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:13:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:50:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Greene County Quorum Court approved a bid to replace the gutters on their courthouse.

    The Greene County Quorum Court approved a bid to replace the gutters on their courthouse.

  • breaking

    US Supreme Court won't block Arkansas execution

    US Supreme Court won't block Arkansas execution

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:17:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:20:56 GMT
    Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)

    According to the Associated Press, the United States Supreme Court will not block the execution of Kenneth Williams, setting up the fourth execution in eight days in Arkansas.

    According to the Associated Press, the United States Supreme Court will not block the execution of Kenneth Williams, setting up the fourth execution in eight days in Arkansas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly