Arbyrd man killed in Tuesday morning crash

A Dunklin County man died after a crash on Highway 164 on Tuesday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Edmond Hatley, 76, of Arbyrd was traveling west, about two miles east of Arbyrd, when his 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the highway, hit a mailbox and overturned.

Hatley was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell.

Hatley was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

