Westside Middle student thanks his friend for saving his life in gym class

Westside Middle student thanks his friend for saving his life in gym class

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A student from Westside Middle School is thanking his friend for saving his life after passing out in gym class. 

Josif Houston, a 6th grader, wants to thank his friend, Adrian Rodriguez, for saving his life on the track field last Wednesday.

Josif said the class was required to run a mile, 5 laps, around the football field. However, the the two boys decided to run an extra lap just to encourage their peers to finish their mile.

After their final run, Adrian said he noticed something was wrong with his friend, Josif, who was leaning on the fence, and immediately took action.

"He was tired, I could tell," he said. "We were all done and almost to the school, and someone told me Joey fell on his side."

Adrian saw some of his peers running over to Josif.

"They picked him up on their shoulder and brought him to the end of the bridge," he said. "So, I picked him up, grabbed him and ran across the bridge and onto the sidewalk. I laid him on the grass.”

The students then yelled for their coach, who called the school's nurse.

Josif said he started to feel dizzy after the 4th lap around the track. 

"It hurt to breathe. My chest hurt, just everything hurt," he said. "And by the time they tried to help me get off the fence, I got to the bridge there were numbers before there, and that’s when I blacked out.”

Josif also mentioned that almost three-quarters of what he knew had been told to him. The 6th grader was taken to the nurse immediately and the school called his parents.

Josif’s mom said her son doesn’t have asthma. 

"But, it may have been a complication from a recent medicine he just started," she said. "We're waiting to hear from the pediatrician."

Josif is feeling a lot better since the incident, but he has to wait for the approval of his doctor to participate in gym class.

"I really want to thank all of my friends for helping me out," he said. "If it weren't for him and Ethan, my head would've hit the concrete instead of the bar and I possibly could have fell into the river with all the snakes."

