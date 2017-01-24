Searcy man paralyzed after fight, passes away, charges upgraded - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Searcy man paralyzed after fight, passes away, charges upgraded

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

The Searcy Police Department says the man paralyzed after a fight in January, has passed away.

According to Searcy police, Jeremy Heffington was involved in a fight with Chad Alexander at the White County Fairgrounds in Searcy.

Alexander, 34, of Dover, was arrested in the case, and originally charged with first-degree battery. Searcy police say those charges are now being upgraded to first-degree murder after Heffington passed away Friday, February 10th.  

Searcy police responded to the fairgrounds that night and found Heffington badly beaten and paralyzed.

Heffington's mother, Sherryl Wiseman told Little Rock NBC KARK, she could not believe the condition her son was in after the fight.

“When I seen {SIC} him, it was like a train wreck, I hope no mother has to see their kid like that,” Wiseman said.

Searcy police say the case is still under investigation. 

There is no word on a court date for Alexander. 

