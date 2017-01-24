Crimestoppers: 3 suspects, 3 swipes

She works in an office that isn’t easy to locate, so Jonesboro Police are hoping this week’s suspects are from the Jonesboro area.

The victim of this week’s crime works in an office on the fourth floor of a local hospital. It’s a place that would be difficult to find by accident.

She says her debit card was stolen from her purse while it was in her office. The detective working the case says three suspects were captured on camera at a Jonesboro Walmart allegedly using that stolen card.

The suspects are two women and one man. It's one of the bigger takes we've seen on Crimestoppers. The report says the suspects made one purchase for $1200, and another for over $1300. A third attempt to use the card was declined. The video from Walmart also shows the suspects came together in a white SUV, maybe a Toyota.

If you can make an ID on any of these suspects, it could be worth money. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

JPD is also looking for a pair of people with a combined total of 26 warrants.

Michael Nesby has the smaller list this week. He's on the books for half a dozen Fail to Appear warrants out of JPD.

Vaughn Allen Carter more than triples that total. He has 20 warrants. 18 for contempt of court for non payment of fines, and a pair of fail to appear warrants.

If you can help police track down Vaughn A. Carter or Michael Nesby, Crimestoppers has some money for you. Call in that tip to Crimestoppers anonymously at 935-STOP or text it.

