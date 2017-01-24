New deadline set for fire department grant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New deadline set for fire department grant

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(KAIT) -

The deadline has been moved up this year regarding applications for the Act 833 Fire Grant Program.

According to a release, the new deadline is now on June 30.

The deadline had initially been Oct. 31 since 1992, but the deadline has been moved up this year, so more time will be allowed to process applications and distribute funds to fire departments.

According to the release, Act 833 is a tax on insurance premiums collected statewide and distributed to all fire departments that meet eligibility requirements.

Departments that send applications must also show how previous funds were spent and meet the personnel, equipment and training requirements to be eligible.

Departments looking to send in their applications should contact the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration at (501) 683-6700 or visit their website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Arkansas executes Williams

    Arkansas executes Williams

    Friday, April 28 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:11:12 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:13:49 GMT
    Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)

    According to the Associated Press, Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999.

    According to the Associated Press, Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999.

  • Greene Co. Courthouse approves bid for gutters

    Greene Co. Courthouse approves bid for gutters

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:13:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:50:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Greene County Quorum Court approved a bid to replace the gutters on their courthouse.

    The Greene County Quorum Court approved a bid to replace the gutters on their courthouse.

  • breaking

    US Supreme Court won't block Arkansas execution

    US Supreme Court won't block Arkansas execution

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:17:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:20:56 GMT
    Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)

    According to the Associated Press, the United States Supreme Court will not block the execution of Kenneth Williams, setting up the fourth execution in eight days in Arkansas.

    According to the Associated Press, the United States Supreme Court will not block the execution of Kenneth Williams, setting up the fourth execution in eight days in Arkansas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly