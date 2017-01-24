New deadline set for fire department grant

The deadline has been moved up this year regarding applications for the Act 833 Fire Grant Program.

According to a release, the new deadline is now on June 30.

The deadline had initially been Oct. 31 since 1992, but the deadline has been moved up this year, so more time will be allowed to process applications and distribute funds to fire departments.

According to the release, Act 833 is a tax on insurance premiums collected statewide and distributed to all fire departments that meet eligibility requirements.

Departments that send applications must also show how previous funds were spent and meet the personnel, equipment and training requirements to be eligible.

Departments looking to send in their applications should contact the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration at (501) 683-6700 or visit their website.

