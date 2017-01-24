Jonesboro group takes part in tracking homeless population

The Jonesboro Homeless Task Force took part in tracking the homeless population Tuesday.

They, along with other groups across the country, participated in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Point in Time count.

The event will inform the government of the number of homeless people each community has.

According to Jonesboro Community Services Manager Emma Agnew, the number helps officials allocate funds to the needed areas.

In order to receive the funds, groups must participate on a local level.

"We have a beautiful, prosperous city and we have a community of homeless individuals and so, hopefully, these numbers go a long way to helping resolve the homeless problem in Jonesboro," Agnew said.

Agnew said the final numbers would not be available Tuesday, but the group plans to calculate their data and then submit it soon.

