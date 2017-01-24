Jonesboro group takes part in tracking homeless population - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro group takes part in tracking homeless population

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Homeless Task Force took part in tracking the homeless population Tuesday.

They, along with other groups across the country, participated in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Point in Time count.

The event will inform the government of the number of homeless people each community has.

According to Jonesboro Community Services Manager Emma Agnew, the number helps officials allocate funds to the needed areas.

In order to receive the funds, groups must participate on a local level.

"We have a beautiful, prosperous city and we have a community of homeless individuals and so, hopefully, these numbers go a long way to helping resolve the homeless problem in Jonesboro," Agnew said.

Agnew said the final numbers would not be available Tuesday, but the group plans to calculate their data and then submit it soon.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Arkansas executes Williams

    Arkansas executes Williams

    Friday, April 28 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:11:12 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-04-28 04:13:49 GMT
    Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)

    According to the Associated Press, Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999.

    According to the Associated Press, Kenneth Williams received a lethal injection Thursday night at the Cummins Unit prison at Varner for killing a former deputy warden after he escaped from prison in 1999.

  • Greene Co. Courthouse approves bid for gutters

    Greene Co. Courthouse approves bid for gutters

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:13:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:50:03 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The Greene County Quorum Court approved a bid to replace the gutters on their courthouse.

    The Greene County Quorum Court approved a bid to replace the gutters on their courthouse.

  • breaking

    US Supreme Court won't block Arkansas execution

    US Supreme Court won't block Arkansas execution

    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:17:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-28 03:20:56 GMT
    Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)Kenneth Williams (Source: Arkansas Department of Correction)

    According to the Associated Press, the United States Supreme Court will not block the execution of Kenneth Williams, setting up the fourth execution in eight days in Arkansas.

    According to the Associated Press, the United States Supreme Court will not block the execution of Kenneth Williams, setting up the fourth execution in eight days in Arkansas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly