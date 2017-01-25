Man hospitalized after early morning rollover crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man hospitalized after early morning rollover crash

Posted by Region 8 Newsdesk, Digital
Bio
Connect
Biography
Posted by Symphonie Privett, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A man was hospitalized following an early morning rollover crash in North Jonesboro.

The crash happened in the 1200-block of North Patrick, according to an Arkansas Motor Vehicle Crash Report.

According to the report, Kenoto Sanford was driving a 2015 Chrysler south when he drifted off the road on the east side of Patrick St. 

Sanford struck a mailbox before "hitting a ditch at a low angle, causing his vehicle to flip several times over a yard."

Sanford was extracted from the vehicle by witnesses on the scene and was taken to St. Bernards for medical treatment.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Arkansas Children's Week celebrated with outdoor concert and parade

    Arkansas Children's Week celebrated with outdoor concert and parade

    Friday, April 28 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-04-28 16:09:02 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-28 18:44:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A week-long celebration for children ended with a concert and parade while encouraging kids to get outside and play.

    A week-long celebration for children ended with a concert and parade while encouraging kids to get outside and play.

  • A Better Region 8 Guest: 'Home Fire Campaign Mega Blitz'

    A Better Region 8 Guest: 'Home Fire Campaign Mega Blitz'

    Friday, April 28 2017 2:05 PM EDT2017-04-28 18:05:03 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-04-28 18:09:05 GMT
    ABR8.jpgABR8.jpg

    The American Red Cross serving Northeast Arkansas celebrates 100 years of service to our community this year.   

    The American Red Cross serving Northeast Arkansas celebrates 100 years of service to our community this year.   

  • Food under floor gets health inspectors' attention

    Food under floor gets health inspectors' attention

    Friday, April 28 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-04-28 17:23:16 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-04-28 17:32:10 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    A list of health inspections submitted during the week ending Friday, April 28.

    A list of health inspections submitted during the week ending Friday, April 28.

    •   
Powered by Frankly