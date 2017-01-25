Man hospitalized after early morning rollover crash

A man was hospitalized following an early morning rollover crash in North Jonesboro.

The crash happened in the 1200-block of North Patrick, according to an Arkansas Motor Vehicle Crash Report.

According to the report, Kenoto Sanford was driving a 2015 Chrysler south when he drifted off the road on the east side of Patrick St.

Sanford struck a mailbox before "hitting a ditch at a low angle, causing his vehicle to flip several times over a yard."

Sanford was extracted from the vehicle by witnesses on the scene and was taken to St. Bernards for medical treatment.

