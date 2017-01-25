Couple accused of burglarizing fire stations, stealing equipment

A man and woman face burglary charges after investigators say they broke into two fire stations and stole thousands of dollars worth of firefighting equipment.

John Rayburn, 26, and Cynthia Ashmore, 27, are suspected of commercial burglary and theft of property, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say on Jan. 8 Rayburn broke into the North White County Fire Department and stealing approximately $2,200 worth of firefighting equipment.

Three days later, on Jan. 11, they say he forced his way into the Gum Springs Fire Department and stole about $10,780 worth of equipment.

During the investigation, sheriff’s detectives with the help of the Searcy Police Department developed Rayburn and Ashmore as suspects in the burglaries.

Investigators prepared and served search warrants at several residences which resulted in most of the fire departments’ property being recovered, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives have submitted files to the prosecuting attorney’s office for filing of formal charges against both suspects.

