JPD accepting applications for its citizens academy

The Jonesboro Police Department invites residents looking to bridge the gap between cops and citizens to sign up for its Citizen Police Academy.

A few openings are still available for Session Five of the CPA, which begins March 2.

The weekly classes cover a wide-range of topics including patrol operations, police canine operations, criminal investigations, crime prevention techniques, traffic stops, police use of force, SWAT, and becoming a better witness.

The interactive course provides participants hands-on activities and electives, including a trip to the firing range, a Simunition course, an interactive dispatch session, active shooter response, and a ride-along with a patrol officer.

“The academy does not create police officers, but rather seeks to educate citizens about the policies, procedures and the laws that govern officers’ actions,” said Sgt. Cassie Brandon. “In turn, the police department benefits by gaining a better understanding of the views and concerns of the community.”

The classes will be held on Thursday nights beginning at 6. Each class will last between three to four hours, depending on the topic being discussed.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, live or work in Craighead County, have no prior felony arrests, have no serious misdemeanor arrests in the last two years, and commit to attending 75 percent of the classes during the session.

For more information or to sign up for CPA, contact Brandon at 870-336-7148 or email cbrandon@jonesboro.org. More information and an application can also be found at the JPD’s website.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android