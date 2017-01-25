GR8 Job: Students creating a culture of kindness

Students in Lepanto and Tyronza are using acts of kindness to prevent bullying.

The East Poinsett County Elementary Schools are participating in the Great Kindness Challenge.

Each child must complete a checklist of 50 kind acts during the week. The list includes complimenting five people, lending a pencil to a friend, and inviting a new friend to play with them.

Malorie Adcock, school counselor at Lepanto and Tyronza Elementary, said this is an activity she participated in at her internship last year and wanted to incorporate it at EPC.

Each day students participate in dress-up days including Hippie Day.

Hippie Day inspired a visual expression of kindness. Students formed a peace sign, heart, and smiley face to represent how kindness matters.

The annual event is described as a “proactive and positive bullying prevention initiative that improves school climate and increases student engagement.”

Adcock said she has seen those results first-hand with students coming together and bringing positivity to campus.

Students even gave up their recess to work on posters and cards to thank school faculty.

Last year more than 5 million students in 8,022 schools participated.

Adcock said they are already working on ideas for next year’s Great Kindness Challenge.

GR8 Job to the EPC students, and others in Region 8, who are participating in this year’s challenge.

