Man accused of holding woman as his 'sex slave' sentenced

An Arkansas man accused of holding a woman captive as his sex slave will spend the next ten years in prison.

Jacob Gibson, 22, of Cave City, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to second-degree sexual assault.

He had been charged with multiple counts of rape, kidnapping, and trafficking of persons.

In September 2016 Sharp County deputies arrested him at his home on Brickle Springs Road after his mother discovered the victim locked in a shed on the property. His mother then called 911 and reported him.

The victim told investigators Gibson had held her hostage for nearly a week, during which time he threatened to “cut her into tiny pieces.” She also said Gibson forced her to engage in numerous sex acts and sodomized her repeatedly.

After considering Gibson’s plea, Judge Harold S. Erwin of the Third Judicial Circuit sentenced him to 120 months in prison and ordered him to pay court costs and a $2,500 fine.

Upon completing his prison sentence, Gibson will be required to register as a sex offender.

