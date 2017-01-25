Missouri lawmakers anticipate tuition hike for colleges, universities

Recent budget cuts have Missouri lawmakers anticipating a tuition hike in the near future for state colleges.

According to a report, Gov. Eric Greitens announced last week nearly $68 million in core funding for public universities and community colleges.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Republican Representative Lyle Rowland, will be the first to look at the governor's budget for education spending for the year and said he believes there's little chance of providing more than static spending for the coming year.

Schools will be allowed to seek waivers, despite a state law capping tuition increases.

Democratic Representative Kip Kendrick said he believes most, if not all colleges and universities will seek waivers this year.

