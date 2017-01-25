Man finds jar of pot in BBQ grill

When a Jonesboro man lifted the lid on a bar-be-que grill he didn’t find ribs, but pot.

The man, who is a real estate agent, told police he was cleaning a property in the 900-block of French Street on Tuesday when he discovered a glass jar of marijuana inside the grill.

According to the initial incident report, the marijuana weighed 6.004 grams and had a street value of $70.

Officer Porche Hall logged it into evidence.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android