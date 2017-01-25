Harrisburg woman arrested after stabbing, biting man in groin - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Harrisburg woman arrested after stabbing, biting man in groin

Barbara Sue Hill (Source: Harrisburg Police Dept.) Barbara Sue Hill (Source: Harrisburg Police Dept.)
HARRISBURG, AR (KAIT) -

Harrisburg police arrested a woman after she stabbed a man and bit him in the neck, arm, and testicles.

According to Harrisburg Police Chief Gary Hefner, the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400-block of May Avenue.

According to a report, 36-year-old Barbara Sue Hill called the police and claimed that 56-year-old Ronnie Raby was attempting to commit suicide.

After officers arrived and conducted an investigation, they discovered Hill had actually stabbed Raby twice in the abdomen.

Officers also said Hill bit Raby.

Raby was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis and received treatment for his injuries.

Hill was arrested and charged with first-degree battery. She was given a $100,000 bond and must undergo a mental evaluation before being able to post bond.

Hill was given a pre-trial court date for Feb. 24.

