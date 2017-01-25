Sales tax receipts remain strong for Jonesboro and Craighead Co.

The city of Jonesboro continues to see a strong sales tax growth carry over from 2016 into 2017.

According to Talk Business and Politics, Jonesboro and Craighead County as a whole set all-time sales tax records in 2016.

That's carried over into January 2017, with the city tallying $1.488 million in city sales tax and use receipts, which is a 6.19% increase rate from January 2016.

Craighead County as a whole collected $1.667 million, a 7.9% increase. According to recent figures released, both totals are all time records for collections during the month of January.

“I was kind of hoping the numbers would be good, but when I saw the 7.9% growth I just smiled,” Craighead County Treasurer Terry McNatt said. “I get calls from around the state from people asking ‘How are you guys doing this?’ Right now, any guess would be speculation.”

According to Talk Business and Politics, the tax haul for Jonesboro in January was better for all but one month in 2016, with Craighead County's tax haul being better for all but two months. The city of Jonesboro collected a total of $17.326 million in 2016, a 4.43% increase from 2015.

Officials have repeatedly studied the speculations as to why Jonesboro and the county have performed well, but so far, nothing concrete has been given.

McNatt said he believes part of it is because Jonesboro is the main city in Northeast Arkansas, with many using the city for healthcare, work, shopping, dining, and other activities.

“I know it’s a cliche, but people in this area really work well together, many of our elected officials have a business mentality and a pro-growth mentality,” McNatt said. “I think that really helps.”

